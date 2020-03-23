Quiet streets in Monroe County

The only sign of life inside some of storefronts in downtown Stroudsburg are businesses that are considered essential.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Even when the weather is gloomy, you're bound to find people braving the elements on Main Street in Stroudsburg. But because of the coronavirus, a lot of people are opting to stay indoors.

Newswatch 16 took a drive throughout the borough.

Only a few cars were on the road. Parking spots drivers normally have to fight for are empty.

The only sign of life inside some of these storefronts are businesses that are considered essential.

There are a number of restaurants along Main Street. OPEN signs are lit, but signs in windows and at entrances alert customers only takeout and delivery options are available at this time.

Monroe County is the hardest hit in our viewing area when it comes to cases of COVID-19.

Forty-three people have tested positive. One man from East Stroudsburg died due to complications from the virus.

As closures of non-essential businesses continue, state police will also be patrolling to make sure only essential businesses remain open.

For now, seeing empty parking lots up and down Main Street might be the new normal.