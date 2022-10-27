Questions about mail-in ballots, early voting

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to drop off your mail-in ballot at your county's election office.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy couple of weeks inside Monroe County's Election and Voter Registration office in Stroudsburg.

Election officials are handling mail-in ballots daily and answering questions voters have.

Many of them are about early voting.

"There are no machines at polling places. That's the call I've been getting. People have been showing up to their polling places to vote. They think voting early is on a machine. It's not in Pennsylvania," said Sara May-Silfee, Monroe County's director of elections and voter registration.

She says voting early here in the state is through a mail-in ballot.

As of Tuesday night, before the senate debate, nearly 640,000 people throughout Pennsylvania had voted by mail. That's out of the 1.3 million mail-in ballots requested so far.

Another question people are asking is, 'Can I change my vote after I have already submitted my mail in the ballot?'

The answer is no.

"No. They voted," May-Silfee said. "They officially voted. They're marked in the system. If I go and look up their name right now, it says voted for the November 8 election."

May-Silfee says you have two options if you have a mail-in ballot.

"They can take that entire ballot packet they received to the polling place on Election Day and surrender it to the judge of elections, and then they can vote on the machine. But they need the entire [packet]. They need their envelopes. They need their ballot. They need everything," May-Silfee said.

If you made a mistake, bring it to your elections office.

"If they make a mistake, they can come in here, and we'll take the mistaken one, and we shred it and re-issue them another ballot," May-Silfee said.

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to drop off your mail-in ballot at your county's election office.

