PVEN hosts coat distribution for children

Directors at Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Sciota say this year, many families relied on the distribution.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Vehicles lined up Thursday outside the clothing distribution center at Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network in Chestnuthill Township as clients stopped by to pick up winter coats for children.

"I think it's fantastic. Everyone stays warm, and it helps out when you can't really afford a jacket," said Trava Parisi from Brodheadsville.

The nonprofit organization partners with an area Rotary Club to give away new winter coats to children each year as part of "Operation Warm."

This year, and partly due to the pandemic, more help was needed. About 200 coats were given to families in need.

"This year has been particularly trying for many families. Lots of people have either lost their jobs or at least the number of hours they normally work, so being able to help out with coats for families, particularly for their kids, is really important," said Thomas Campbell, PVEN director.

In addition to children's coats, families are also getting some toiletries and cleaning products.

"It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Thank God for our community and the help that they give us," said Susan Engels of Effort.

Engels came to pick up two coats for her grandchildren. When there are so many people struggling, she says it's nice to have an outlet like PVEN.

"With COVID and not being able to provide for families, it's, this is very helpful for us," said Engels.

Directors tell Newswatch 16, while the organization was able to help a lot of families this year, they hope more sign up for the program next year.

"We know there are more folks out there who do need help. As we put together the call next year, we are really hoping that more families will line up," said Campbell.