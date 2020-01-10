Purple Paint Law takes effect across Pennsylvania

Instead of the "no trespassing" signs we are all used to, landowners can now mark trees or posts with purple paint.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Hunters, keep an eye out for purple paint on trees or posts. If you ignore it, you will be considered a trespasser.

Deer archery season opens statewide this Saturday and the State Game Commission is reminding hunters about a new law.

"At the beginning of 2020, this law, the "Purple Paint Law" as it's commonly called was enacted and it allows landowners to use purple paint as a means of posting their property against trespassers," said Bill Williams, Game Commission Information Coordinator.

This law gives landowners the option of using purple paint, rather than posted signs, to post their properties and alert others that lands are private, and trespassing isn't permitted.

Newswatch 16 found this roped-off section of private land near Mount Pocono with purple strings.

"Purple is a kind of unusual color to see on a tree. It's an easier way for landowners to post property and it's less time consuming for one thing. A lot of times these posters are nailed into trees which don't do good to the trees anyway," said Williams.

If you do choose to paint a purple line instead of using signs, there are a few things you should know. Number one, the purple line must be painted vertically. It needs to be at least eight inches long and one inch wide. It also needs to be at least three feet above the ground so hunters can see it.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a few hunters near Stroudsburg to see what they think about purple lines versus the traditional signs.

"I'd rather see the signs than the purple paint. Anyone can just walk around with a can of purple paint now and oh I can hunt here or I can't hunt here. I like signs. Plus they have the owner's name on it and everything like that in different areas. I think it's more visible," said Dave Nicholls, Bushkill.

"I mean I usually just go on state gameland or private property of my friends. I stay in one spot, that's pretty much it. I am not trying to look for any paint," said David Winters, Reeders.