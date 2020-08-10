State Police Troop N kicks off Coats for Community campaign

The coat drive collects new or gently used coats to donate to area organizations who distribute the items to those in need

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — State Police from Troop N hold the Coats for Community Campaign, collecting new or gently used coats for all ages, along with new blankets, hats, and gloves.

"A lot more people are looking for assistance that may never have had to use it before, so I think it's important for our law enforcement community and other individuals that maybe had the opportunity to continue to work to help us come together and help those that are not," said Trooper David Peters.

At each of the five State Police barracks, bins will be put out in the lobby for anyone to drop off items. To keep everyone safe, they ask for clean or new items, and you wear a mask when entering the building.

"We're going to put some garbage bags in the thing, and kind of like move them that way for what for safety purposes and try to do our best and meet the CDC regulations regarding disinfecting and things like that," continued Trooper Peters.

All the coats and blankets that are donated will stay in that community. State police distribute the items to area organizations like Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church.

"People know us in the community as one of the places to go when you're in need, and we might get a call that says, 'Hey, we need some winter coats,' and we're able to give it, said Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church Pastor Lynda Keefer.

The church has a clothes closet where donated items are given for free, and a homeless shelter during the winter months. Pastor Linda says the church is grateful for the extra help that the coat drive brings.

"It's so helpful to people in our community. The troopers have done this for several years. We have contact with people who may be in a season of need for various reasons. They're experiencing homelessness, and we're able to give them a warm coat," said Keefer.