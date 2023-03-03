Mom, local lawmakers work to stop distracted driving

Under the legislation, drivers would still be able to use hand-free and Bluetooth technology. But those pushing for the bill say you shouldn't be on the phone.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — A memorial cross still sits along Route 33 near Saylorsburg at the site of a crash that killed 21-year-old Paul Miller from Scranton.

Miller died in July of 2010 after police say a tractor-trailer driver was distracted by his cell phone and crossed the center median, hitting Miller's car.

"He was a strong, healthy man, knew where he was going in life, and 24 hours later, I couldn't even recognize my child. I just couldn't. So, I whispered in his ear that when I found out what killed him and how he died that I would fight for change. There's no reason why anybody should not even be able to identify their child that bad over something so preventable," said Eileen Miller, Paul's mother.

Change may be on the horizon almost 13 years after Paul's death. Eileen has been working with State Sen. Rosemary Brown on legislation prohibiting drivers from using their phones behind the wheel. It was just proposed this week.

"The gist is to put the phone down. This is still not going to be the end all be all, but it is a behavioral change that was trying to make in Pennsylvania to try to save lives," said Sen. Brown, (R) 40th District.

Under the legislation, drivers would still be able to use hand-free and Bluetooth technology. But those pushing for the bill say you shouldn't be on the phone at all.

"Using Bluetooth is still very distracting to your brain. It's attention blindness you're driving down. It's the best that we can do to do something to get that phone out of their hand," Miller said.

If the bill is passed and signed into law, police could pull you over and fine you.

"People would get a warning, and then after that, if you'd get pulled over again, it's a summary offense, $150. If you were pulled over again and this is now your second or third time, you would get a summary offense with a higher fine, and then if you got pulled over again, you would get a larger fine and points on your license," Sen. Brown said.

The bill still needs to pass through the Senate before it can go to the State House.