Private campgrounds eager to open with new COVID-19 safety guidelines in place

Privately owned campgrounds across the state got the green light to open this Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Delaware Water Gap KOA Campground in Middle Smithfield Township will be able to welcome back guests this Friday, and so will many other privately-owned campgrounds across the state.

Governor Tom Wolf is lifting restrictions on certain outdoor recreational activities starting Friday.

"We are excited about it. We have been working with the governor's office, the CDC, and our members since the beginning of March when this all started to shake out. It's been a really sad course of events, and we've focused the whole time on trying to make sure our members are prepared and ready and can do what they can to help mitigate the spread" said Jason Vaughan, Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association.

The restrictions are being lifted to ensure that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to safely enjoy outdoor recreation as a way to maintain positive physical and mental health.

Jason Vaughan is the incoming executive director of the Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association. He stresses that new safety guidelines have been put into place and campers will notice changes.

"We will require masks, social distancing, a lot of the camping activities have been canceled or retooled to keep the congregation away. Unfortunately, the community thing will be a little different because the campers will have to be with just their family," said Vaughan.

Vaughan is also encouraging campers to bring everything they might need for their stay with them.

"Our campgrounds are tooling up to have more groceries and to do curbside stuff for you as well. But the governor is suggesting, and we are implementing and our members to let campers know to bring your groceries. The next few weeks we are still working on mitigating the spread, and hopefully, this will get better and America will be passed this," said Vaughan.