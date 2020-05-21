Primary care doctors seeing more patients in person in Monroe County

At the start of the pandemic, a majority of patients were choosing virtual medical visits. This week, more patients are choosing to be seen in person.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Monroe County has 1,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Many of those who have tested positive received medical attention at hospitals. Others reached out to their primary care doctor like Dr. Doug Degler who works at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus near Stroudsburg.

"My visits have been a mixture of sick and well visits. During the pandemic, there's been a shift towards sick visits, because, obviousl,y patients are very anxious and they need reassurance and peace of mind," said Dr. Degler.

Dr. Degler has treated more than three dozen patients who tested positive for the virus. All have recovered successfully.

He says the virus started at a difficult time for other seasonal illnesses he usually treats.

"We were still in the midst of cold and flu season and now the early allergy season, so lots of people are out there with symptoms that could be COVID," said Dr. Degler.

COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has slowed down. Dr. Degler says the decrease is allowing more patients to visit his office in person.

"Over the last week, we started bringing patients back into the office and I would say this week I shifted from about 90 percent virtual visits to about 75 percent office visits just this week," said Dr. Degler.

While it's safe to go to doctor's offices or hospitals, some medical visits can still be done virtually, but there are other instances where in-person care is needed.

"It is safe to go to the emergency department. It is not safe to have your heart attack at home," said Dr. Degler.