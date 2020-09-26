Pride community day in the Poconos

Allies and members of the LGBTQ-plus community held a socially distant pride community day in Monroe County Saturday.

The event hosted by the Pocono Chamber's LGBTQ Business Council was held at Mountain Resort.

Like many other events, Pride Community Day saw the date, venue, and size limitation changes because of COVID-19.

But organizers say in the end, it was all worth it.

"It's 2020 we're happy to keep doing that, its part of our mission here and even with the restrictions we're still happy to do something, specifically support the community, the LGBT+ community," said Michael Moreno, regional coordinator.