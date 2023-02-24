Prepping for the West End Winter Fair in Monroe County

Vendors began setting up at the West End Fairgrounds near Gilbert Friday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A fair in Monroe County is designed to help you beat the winter blues.

It's the West End Winter Fair, and it officially kicks off Saturday.

The fair near Gilbert includes vendors, basket raffles, wagon rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, live entertainment, and a whole lot more.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the fairgrounds Friday to find organizers setting up.

This is the second year for the fair, and for some vendors, it's their first year taking part.

"I think it helps to get rid of people's cabin fever. It gives them a chance to get out. We were kooked up with covid and everything, and now it gives people a chance to come out. they have a lot of entertainment with the bands and everything and the other vendors," said Roberta Keller, Keller Glass Blowing.

The West End Winter Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.