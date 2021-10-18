Preparing your chimney for the cold

We are experiencing the coldest air we have felt since last spring, so many folks woke up and turned the heat on for the first time in months.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — At Stoves 'N Stuff near Stroudsburg, there is one department, in particular, that is popular as ever this time of year: the room with the wood-burning stoves. Employees say the rustic smell and the romantic ambiance wood-burning products create constantly bring in new customers, especially when the season changes.

"Wood-burning products are extremely popular in the Poconos. We're getting very busy right now with the cool weather this morning," said Peter Catanese, Store Manager.

Catanese says it is crucial to keep his customers, especially the ones new to wood burning, informed about the safety surrounding it. He has a constant list of recommendations for chimney sweeps in the area. And of course, those experts are just as busy right now.

"Pretty bad this time of year because they left it from last year and they go to start it this year and the chimney's blocked. Have a big mess in the house, then they need their chimney swept," said Roario Galioto, Captain Happy Soot Service.

Captain Happy Soot Service has been in business for nearly two decades. The owner says with the number of people moving to the Poconos since the start of the Pandemic, he has never had more calls. But he says a lot of times those calls come too late, after a fire.

"Fires, lots of chimney fires. People don't think it's important to clean their chimney. Creosote builds up and the next thing you know you have a chimney fire. It's not something you want," he explained.

Experts say you should have a chimney sweep come out once a year, and if you have not already scheduled it, do it ASAP.

"If you're going to start using it I would certainly say just because a lot of people are busy right now I would say at least get on the list to get that done. Truly the off-season is the time to get that done. So if that wasn't done, I mean, better late than never," Catanese said.