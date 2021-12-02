Preparing for WinterFest in downtown Stroudsburg

People in downtown Stroudsburg are getting ready to celebrate winter. WinterFest is scheduled for Saturday with more than 50 ice sculptures on display.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — X marks the spot—you'll find the green outlines up and down Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Ice sculptures will be on display Saturday morning. It's all part of the borough's annual WinterFest.

"The weather is going to be really, really nice, so we are looking forward to having the sculptures up for longer than just a few hours. All the businesses are getting little lights to put in their ice sculpture at night so if people can't come out for WinterFest, they can come and drive through the town later at night and see the sculptures because they will be lit up really nice," said Brianna Strunk, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

This year's theme is "Safari."

More than 50 sculptures are set to be displayed.

Masks and social distancing will be required while you're strolling downtown.

An elephant will sit outside of Pocono Soap. Employees are excited to welcome in customers.

"It's really great to see everyone getting involved. It's something that brings people out and makes them happy. We all like being a part of something that is going to bring people joy this winter season," said Samantha Russo, Pocono Soap.

If you're looking for something to eat while you're checking out the sculptures, Nino's Italian Hotdogs on Main Street will be ready to serve.

Owner Anthony DiGiovanni says it's been difficult because of the pandemic. He's hoping this will help.

"It will bring a boost of spirits to workers to business owners in the area. It's great to see people. We want to see people on Main Street," said Anthony DiGiovanni, Nino's Italian Hotdogs.

While there will plenty to do and see downtown, the main attraction will be on Courthouse Square. There will be live ice sculpture demonstrations and of course, a giant display.