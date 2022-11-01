Preparing for ski season in the Poconos

While it may be too early to think about snow, ski resorts in Monroe County are praying for it

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — As we wait for colder temperatures, employees are hard at work at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek. Work is being done to prepare the mountain for the upcoming ski season.

"Our off-season is just a ton of maintenance. We've done a lot of signage. We do a lot of work on our lifts in the summer. All of our inspections are done, so that's done. But now they're replacing pipes and putting our new snowmaking in. So just lots of little maintenance stuff to get us ready," said Rachel Wyckoff, Shawnee Mountain marketing director.

At Camelback Mountain ski area near Tannersville, it's a similar sight.

Molly Coneybeer, Camelback's social media manager, says once Camelbeach closes for the season, work immediately begins to transform the mountain for ski season.

"Our team worked really hard all summer on automating Nile Mile, which is our longest run here at Camelback. So, it's a huge upgrade to the mountain. We're getting a new snow groomer in, which is exciting. Again, huge for our mountain team, and finally, the biggest upgrade here on the mountain is the brand-new chair lift — The Black Bear 6," Coneybeer said.

But to have a smooth ski season, Camelback needs your help. That's why they're hosting a job fair this coming weekend.

"We're hiring, and it's an amazing place to work for, and we'll train you, and we'll help you. Not only that, the perks are pretty sweet. You can ski and snowboard for free," Coneybeer said.

At Shawnee Mountain, officials are looking to hire 500 people for the winter season.

"We have lifts, we have ski school, guest services, the kitchens. Really, we have something for everybody – inside or outside, wherever they're the most comfortable."

Shawnee's hiring fair will run Saturday, November 1, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For season passes at Shawnee Mountain, click here.

Camelback's Career fair will run Friday, November 4, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For season passes at Camelback Mountain, click here.