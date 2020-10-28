Preparing for ski season during the pandemic

Ski season is on the horizon. This year, hitting the slopes will look a little different at some resorts because of the pandemic.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — There's some snow in the forecast on Friday. It's getting people here at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Smithfield Township hyped for another season.

"Hopefully it's going to be our most fun ever. We are really excited," said Rachel Wyckoff, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.

Once temperatures drop, social media manager Rachel Wyckoff says the snow guns will be turned on.

The hope is to be open next month.

As soon as it gets cold enough, we have plans to start making snow and getting operations running. The goal is always the weekend after Thanksgiving to open," said Wyckoff.

The ski season here at Shawnee is going to be a little different this year because of COVID-19. For starters, masks will be mandatory the second you cross that bridge, and reservations are highly encouraged.

"We are going to have some changes to our children's program. Reservations are highly encouraged that goes with lift tickets and tubing tickets especially will only be available online. We are going to have extra outdoor seating, we are going to have tents so hopefully, people will spread out, respect one another and have a good time," said Wyckoff.

Shawnee hits max capacity at 8,000 guests. Because of all the unknowns and changing restrictions for both indoor and outdoor capacities. Wyckoff says the resort won't have an exact new max capacity number until the season officially begins.

"We follow whatever Governor Wolf's orders are. As of now, we don't have an exact number but we are staying on top of it and we will make sure that our lodges are at the correct capacity as well as on the hill," said Wyckoff.