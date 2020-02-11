Preparing for Election Day in the Poconos

The Monroe County voter registration office was busy with people dropping off mail-in ballots.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — With voting machines piled into a truck and voters coming in and out of the Monroe County Voter Registration Office, it's Election Day Eve and voters aren't wasting time.

Maximo Perez from East Stroudsburg came to make sure his voice is heard, dropping off his ballot inside the elections office. It's one of five designated drop-off locations throughout the county.

"I think it's awesome. It's awesome what they did. It makes sense. Everyone should vote this way and whoever wants to vote in person, great. This is a better alternative," said Perez.

Perez wasn't alone. A steady stream of voters came to drop off their ballots, too.

Millie Cooper from East Stroudsburg says this is a safer option for her.

"COVID. I am 63 years old. I got no reason to stand on line if I can vote this way," said Cooper.

"I think it's very important. They took our health into considerations and they definitely wanted us to make our voices heard," said Carlos Rivera, Tannersville.

People we spoke to say they just feel more comfortable dropping their ballots off directly at the elections office.

"At least I know it's going to go where it needs to go. In the mail, I don't know what is going to happen. Anything can happen," said Perez.