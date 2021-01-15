Rush for lottery tickets is on

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni found a crowd of hopeful would-be millionaires buying tickets in Mount Pocono.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Harry Patel has been hearing the sound of the lottery machine nonstop all week at M&S Tobacco Outlet in Mount Pocono.

"They love the lottery, especially when it's a high jackpot like this. You have to take your chance. Be in it to win it; it's that simple."

Lots of money and two different jackpots are up for grabs.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $750 million this week after no winners during Tuesday's drawing, and the Powerball prize is an estimated $640 million.

And everyone is hoping they have a good combination of numbers in hand.

"It would be a true blessing, and I'm wishing all of us the best. They say in order to win it, you got to be in it, and I am in it 24/7, 365 days out the year. I love it," said one lottery player.

"I need the money. I don't want to work no more," Marta Alers said.

While most people let the machine pick for them, some others have a strategy.

Just ask Royston Wilkin. He only plays even numbers and recently won.

"I came in with a big winner, $2," he said. "Well, at least I didn't lose."

"I'd buy a house for my three daughters; they live in Baltimore. I'd buy a house for each one and a house for me," Alers said.

"I think I'd go on a cruise for a year. Me and my son would be on a cruise for a year as soon as they open back up though after the pandemic," Wilkin added.

Both drawings will air on WNEP-TV.