Monroe County Powerball ticket wins $2 million

The big winner was sold at Uni-Mart on Route 611 in Bartonsville.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million for the Saturday, January 16 drawing.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn — 14, 20, 39, 65. 67 — but not the red Powerball 2 to win $2 million. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was 3.

Uni-Mart on Route 611 in Bartonsville gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There was no winner of the grand prize in Saturday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $730 million.