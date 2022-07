The post office in Delaware Water Gap was damaged by a driver Thursday morning.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A post office in Monroe County was closed on Thursday after a car crashed into it.

Officials tell us a woman drove into the side of the Delaware Water Gap Post Office around 8:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The crash left a hole in the side of the building. It will remain closed until repairs are made.