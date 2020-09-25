x
Monroe County

Positive case of COVID-19 at Pleasant Valley High School

District officials say a staff member has tested positive for the virus.
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A school district in Monroe County has its first case of COVID-19.

Pleasant Valley's superintendent tells Newswatch 16 that a staff member in the high school has tested positive.

Friday was a virtual learning day so nobody was in the school.

Officials say a deep clean will be done before students return next week.