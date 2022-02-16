Popular Poconos pizza place closing after 40 years

The last day to grab a slice at Palumbo's Pizza in Stroudsburg is Sunday, February 20.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's the last time Belinda Biechy of Pen Argyl and those who live in the Poconos will be able to grab a bite to eat at Palumbo's Pizza in Stroudsburg.

The pizzeria is getting ready to close its doors after 40 years in business.

"It's very sad," Biechy said. "I remember when this place first opened with Leo and Sal."

"They make the best pizza, the best food, great people. I know Leo and his wife for years and wonderful people and I've been coming here probably since the late '80s," said David Piccioni of Hamilton Township.

The idea to close wasn't up to owner Elio Scrpico, who says his landlord isn't renewing his lease.

"It's frustrating and it's sad to leave because like I said, you know, half of my life is in here, you know. I meet a lot of nice people in this town and it's sad. Now I gotta go," said Scrpico.

Palumbo's Pizza and Smokin' Joe's Tobacco Shop are the only two businesses left in the plaza. But now that they're getting kicked out, a new company is going to come in and take over the entire building.

But Scrpico isn't giving up on serving the people in this part of Monroe County. He's interested in purchasing another location in East Stroudsburg.

"By the East Stroudsburg High School," Scrpico said. "Exactly where Dunkin Donuts is now. I'm trying to get in that building. I'm negotiating with the owner."

Customers say they will follow the pizzeria anywhere they go.

"I didn't know it was that long. That's a shame. That is a total shame. There is the best pizza in the Poconos. So I'll have to look to where ever they go next to find them," said Pam Reiss of Long Pond.

If you still need your Palumbo's fix you can visit their location in Bartonsville.