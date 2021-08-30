Colorful crosswalks add pops of color to downtown Stroudsburg

If you've taken a stroll around downtown Stroudsburg lately, you might notice pops of color at different crosswalks.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Whether you're crossing the street by foot, car, or bike, you're bound to notice the bright red paint splashed across the crosswalk at Main and North 8th Street in Stroudsburg.

Missed it? How about looking directly across the street. Yellow paint like the sun fills in the space there.

"Oh, they look great. I come down here a lot and take a walk. It really improves the area," said Maryanne Barrett, Stroudsburg.

The pops of paint are all part of a beautification project organized by Go Collaborative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the arts.

"There are 11 crosswalks all over downtown Stroudsburg that are getting a splash of color and also a stencil with a contrasting color on top of those. We want to give interest to our streets and the borough itself and to get people to walk around and see what we have in our area here," said Jodi Singer, co-founder of Go Collaborative.

You won't be seeing stars at every crosswalk. The idea is to use a different stencil in different areas. You'll be seeing everything from animals to designs once the project is finished.

Rita Akari works in downtown Stroudsburg and thinks the splash of color is just what the downtown needed.

"It's very nice. It's good for the area here. Yes, for sure," said Akari.

A grant from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau paid for the project.