Pool industry rebounding as temperatures warm

Now that the industry has cooled off, people no longer have to wait a year or two to get a pool, but you'll still have to pay up.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Work is underway in the backyard of a Jackson Township home to add a summer staple.

A & J Pools is installing an in-ground pool.

Pool walls are being set in place, and if the weather cooperates, the pool will be done by the end of the week.

After a wild two years, owner Mike Armstrong says he's finally caught up on a backlog. He says the pool industry has calmed down.

"Products are readily available for most dealers. We go factory-direct with a lot of our products here, so we don't have to fight the big supply chain issues that were there before. Some parts, some electronic parts, are still hard to get, but for chemicals, chlorine is back in stock," Armstrong said.

But like last year, you're going to pay.

Tablets, filters, pool pumps, and cleaners line the shelves inside Armstrong's swimming pool contractor and supplies store in Brodheadsville.

"Pool prices have pretty much stayed the same for us. A couple of little increases on shipping are the biggest thing, but across the board, we might have seen a 10 percent increase on certain items," said Armstrong.

Now that the industry has cooled off, people no longer have to wait a year or two to get a pool. Armstrong says depending on what you want, you may even be able to get one by the end of summer.

"We get our pools factory-direct, so we get our pools made right here in New Jersey and New York. I can go right to the factory and pick up a pool. There's a wait now. We're booked up to mid-July into August, but for an above-ground pool, it's still very possible, and if Mother Nature cooperates with us, we can get these pools in, in a pretty timely manner now," Armstrong said.

While he doesn't foresee running out of a product, his biggest piece of advice is to shop early.

"There are sales on products for most pool companies," Armstrong said. "There are pretty good rebates out there for tablets and other products that we have. Stock up early, and then you don't have to worry about if we're missing a product."

As for pool sales, he asks you to be patient because they're doing their best.