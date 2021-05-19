Pollen problems keep car washes busy

Pollen has not only been a problem for your sinuses but your cars, too.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Almost everyone at Oasis Car Wash in Brodheadsville had the same answer.

"Getting rid of the pollen," said Gerri Hahn, Brodheadsville.

"Getting the pollen off the car," said Kurt Hargash, Kunkletown.

The pollen is so bad this year that workers at the car wash tell Newswatch 16, a majority of their customers are coming to clean it off.

Matthew Charles is a car wash attendant. He says the pollen is great for business, but it's been busy.

"It's been great. We are doing like 200 a day. Everyone is nice, but everyone is coming to get the pollen off," said Charles.

People waiting at the car wash were not at all surprised to see a line wrapped around the business, but waiting in line is much better than driving around in a green-tinted vehicle.

"I'll wait; it doesn't matter. I need to get it done. My husband has breathing problems, so it's not good for him to be in the car when it's like this," said Hahn.

"It's pretty bad. I mean, this is a white car, and it looks green. It's pretty bad. My wife keeps reminding me that the bird turd is on the car, and I have to get it off, and my windshield is filled with bird stuff, so I'll get it off," said Hargash.

Workers at Oasis ask for patience from their customers, especially since hundreds of vehicles come through each day.

"Be patient. We try our best on every car and take it like it's our own car," said Charles.