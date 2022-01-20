Stroud Area Police warn residents of 'The warrant scam'

So far two reports from people who were contacted by scammers identifying themselves as Stroud Area Regional police officers have been filed.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It's a scam as old as time, but it's one Stroud Area Regional Police Chief Jennifer Lyon wants people to be aware of.

"Typically with the warrant scam you're going to get a phone call in which somebody identifIes themselves as a police officer, or a judge or a court official and they're going to say that you missed a hearing date or you missed a jury date or you missed some kind of official document in which now a judge has issued a warrant for your arrest," she said.

Chief Lyon says the scammers then look for some kind of payment to post bond for a warrant or to pay fines for the warrant.

So far two reports from people who were contacted by scammers identifying themselves as Stroud Area Regional police officers have been filed.

One of those people fell victim to the $700 scam.

"These scammers are good. They talk a good game. they have a lot of the answers for the questions people ask and they're willing to talk to them about it. But again they're playing on people's fears with the threat of arrest," Chief Lyon said.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Chief says scammers are getting much more clever, but she says her officers would never call you and demand money.

"Hang up on any caller that calls you and demanding money, trying to scare you," Lyon said. "The FBI doesn't do it. The DEA doesn't do it. The IRS doesn't do it and this police department isn't gonna do it. It's you scared and it sounds like demand and it makes you nervous hang-up."

Chief Lyon wants you to call the police at (570) 421-6800 and file a report if you receive one of these phone calls.