Monroe County

Police: Teen charged after threating to shoot teachers

According to police, a 14-year-old made threatening statements during class.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A high school student is facing charges in Monroe County after allegedly threatening to shoot his teachers.

According to police, the 14-year-old made threatening statements during class at Pleasant Valley High School late last week.

The threats were reported to administrators.

Officers say the teenager admits to making the statements.

He's facing terrorist threats and harassment charges.

