Police surprise girl in Monroe County with Christmas presents

Madeline got a visit from Santa as well.

Police in Monroe County did their part to make Christmas special for a 4-year-old in Stroud Township.

Madeline Hewitt was diagnosed with cancer in the fall.

Stroud Area Regional Police enlisted the help of Santa and paraded around Madeline's house before stopping and giving her some gifts.

Madeline's gifts included a dollhouse and a smartwatch.

Madeline's dad says these gifts are particularly special because of the community effort.

"I really appreciate everything that the community is doing for us. The police, the fire department, all the local community members, it really means a lot to us," said Chris Hewitt.