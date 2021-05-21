Police: Someone shot at a bus from this car

Someone shot out four windows on a Monroe County Transit Authority bus with a pellet gun, according to investigators.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Police in the Poconos say someone fired a pellet gun and shot out windows on a moving passenger bus earlier this week.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on Route 940 in Mount Pocono.

No one was hurt.

Police believe one person drove the car while someone fired a pellet gun from the passenger side window of a black Volkswagen sedan.