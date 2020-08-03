Police shoot, kill man suspected of stabbing woman

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead in Monroe County after an officer-involved shooting.
Troopers say they were called to Westwood Drive in A Pocono Country Place, a private community near Tobyhanna.
According to police, a woman called emergency officials around 2 p.m. Saturday and said she had been stabbed by 33-year-old Matthew Miller.
Officers say that when they arrived, Miller had a knife.
A confrontation ensued, and Miller was shot and killed by a police officer.
There's no word on the condition of the stabbing victim.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing in Monroe County.