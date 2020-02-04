Police see decrease in crime due to COVID-19

The statewide Stay-at-Home order is helping to reduce the number of crimes being reported to some police departments.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's been more than a week since Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay-at-home order for residents of Monroe County as the coronavirus continues to spread across this part of the Poconos.

Trooper David Peters tells Newswatch 16 that having fewer people out and about has helped lower the number of crimes being reported.

"A lot of calls for service have been down. A lot of people have been adhering to the governor's order to stay home and we appreciate that social distancing, caring for one another and everything else is what is going to end this crisis much faster," said Trooper David Peters, Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper Peters tells Newswatch 16, while incidents are still happening, more serious crimes are down including DUIs.

"Last year in February, (there were) 131 combination DUI arrests, whether that be a crash or self-initiated arrest. In March, we had 162, which is 2019. This year in February we had 138 and March we had 68," said Trooper Peters.

Local police are also seeing some changes.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner through FaceTime.

"Crimes such as armed robberies of convenient stores are certainly going to drop with the closure of business, but we are certainly seeing domestic violence and calls that originate out in the home," said Chief Chris Wagner, Pocono Mountain Regional Police.