Police are searching for Jamisa McIvor after they say she led them on a high-speed chase following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for the woman they say led them on a high-speed chase.

Officers say they pulled over 29-year-old Jamisa Mclvor just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning along Route 611 in Pocono Township.

When they asked her to get out of the car, police say Mclvor took off.

McIvor is wanted on reckless endangerment charges in the Poconos.