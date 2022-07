According to troopers, a man stole the lawn tractor from Tractor Supply in Chestnuthill Township.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The search is on in Monroe County for the person who drove off with a tractor worth more than $4,000.

According to troopers, a man stole the lawn tractor from in front of Tractor Supply in Chestnuthill Township over the weekend.

Officers believe he cut through some heavy metal wire and a wheel lock before jumping on the tractor and taking off.