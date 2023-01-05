x
Monroe County

Police searching for suspected scammer

The man allegedly scammed several people by taking their money for construction projects and never finished them.
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say scammed several people by taking their money for construction projects and never finishing them.

Five customers came to the police, alleging Anthony Valera stole over $150,000 from them.

The victims say Valera would take money from them for various projects and do only a small amount of work or no work at all, and then not finish the job and stop communicating with them.

Police say he drives a white Nissan work van.

If you see Valera, you are asked to call 911. 

