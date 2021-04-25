Police say missing man found dead

Police say Ronald Nicholas was found dead after he went missing earlier this month

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said Sunday in a release sent to Newswatch 16 Ronald Nicholas, of Clifton Township, was found dead in the area of Bradys Lake in Coolbaugh Township.

Nicholas had been missing since April 5. State police, other officials, and volunteers organized several searches in the 27,000 acres of woods around the lake.

Nicholas's dog Cole was found walking across the dam at Bradys Lake on April 13.