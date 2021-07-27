Police respond as Stroudsburg High School is locked down

A school lockdown and calls to the emergency center led to tense moments in Stoudsburg on Tuesday. Students are safe and several police agencies are investigating.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — State and local police surrounded Stroudsburg High School on Tuesday morning.

It started around 9 a.m.

There was never an active shooting situation, according to Stroud Area Regional Police. The school was put on lockdown as a precaution because of an unrelated incident.

Shortly after that, the Monroe County Communication Center received a call of an active shooter. State police, Stroud Area Regional Police, and county detectives were called.

They searched the school to make sure everything was OK.

Police have not said what prompted the initial lockdown at Stroudsburg High School but parents who came to check on their children who were here for summer school told us, a student brought a gun into the school.