Police: Puppy stolen from yard in the Poconos

Police in the Poconos are trying to find the person they think nabbed a puppy from the front yard of a home near Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Two sets of Christmas pajamas but only one pup in hand—a family from Pocono Township is trying to figure out who stole their 8-month old pit bull puppy, Luna, from their front yard.

"We were inside. Momma Dukes was cooking. When we came back to get the dog, call her back in, she was gone. We thought, 'What the hell?' You can see in the video and everything. The person just took her, real quick," said Robert Rivera, Pocono Township.

Pocono Township police posted surveillance photos of the vehicle and person they think nabbed the pup.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

SUSPECT IDENTIFICATION The Pocono Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured... Posted by Pocono Township Police Dept on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Police say the thief went through a nearby fast-food drive-thru, parked in the back corner of the lot, walked onto the property, and took off with the puppy playing in the front yard.

"I just want her to be brought back. I don't want any charges. I want my dog back," said Edwin Binet, Pocono Township.

Pocono Township Police believe this was a random act, and the investigation is ongoing.

Robert Rivera feels sorry for his mother, who was excited to spend the holidays with the new puppy.

"What made you think about doing that? Taking a dog, that's weird in my head. If you see a loose dog, I am either going to tell the owner, like, 'Your dog is loose,' or bring her back. I mean, the dog was here. If you see a house and a dog running around, why are you going to take the dog?" said Rivera.