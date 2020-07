A mother is accused of being the getaway driver for her son who is wanted by police in Monroe County.

Officers tell us they spotted Eric Funk jump in the passenger side of his mother's car on Thursday.

Investigators say Lori Funk of Cresco refused to stop for police and lead them on a chase through several communities before stopping near the Anolomink Post Office.

Eric Funk tried to run but was caught.

He's wanted for allegedly setting two vehicles on fire Wednesday in Cresco.