A man from Monroe County is charged with having a "pipe bomb" in his vehicle in Hamilton Township near Stroudsburg.

State police say 32-year-old Tristan Shook had a device which looked like a pipe bomb loaded with "BBs" when he was pulled over last month in Hamilton Township, near Stroudsburg.