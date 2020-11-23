Police led on high-speed chase through two counties

One suspect was apprehended while the other escaped into the woods after their car crashed.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One man is locked up and another is on the run after leading police on a chase throughout two counties.

The chase started just after 6 p.m. on Saturday when police identified a suspect from a New Jersey theft leaving a home in Monroe County.

Officers tried to stop the car but the driver took off on Interstate 380.

The crash came to an end with a crash along Route 435 in Wayne County.

Officers were able to take 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of New Jersey into custody.

A passenger, 44-year-old Kalif Pinnix, ran into the woods.

Investigators found nearly $80,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen gun through search warrants on three different cars.