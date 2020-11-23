Police led on high-speed chase through two counties

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One man is locked up and another is on the run after leading police on a chase throughout two counties.
The chase started just after 6 p.m. on Saturday when police identified a suspect from a New Jersey theft leaving a home in Monroe County.
Officers tried to stop the car but the driver took off on Interstate 380.
The crash came to an end with a crash along Route 435 in Wayne County.
Officers were able to take 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of New Jersey into custody.
A passenger, 44-year-old Kalif Pinnix, ran into the woods.
Investigators found nearly $80,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen gun through search warrants on three different cars.
Taylor is behind bars and a warrant has been issued for Pinnix.