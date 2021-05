It happened before 6 p.m. on Monday on McKinley Way in Smithfield Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after gunfire during a break-in in Monroe County on Monday.

Troopers say five men broke into the home of Tyheem Downs, 26, on McKinley Way in Smithfield Township before 6 p.m. Monday in a robbery and burglary attempt.

Shots were fired during the altercation, and a 23-year-old man from New Jersey was killed. Another suspect was seriously injured.

Three other suspects got away.