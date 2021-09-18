Police investigating overnight stabbing, shooting in Stroudsburg

Police say someone was stabbed, and then a fight broke out which led to a shooting.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are investigating after a string of overnight violence in Stroudsburg.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg just before 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital.

While police were investigating, a large fight broke out along the 600 block of Main Street. Another man was found with a gunshot wound - he was also taken to the hospital.

There is no word yet on the condition of either of the victims.