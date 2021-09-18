Police investigating overnight stabbing, shooting in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are investigating after a string of overnight violence in Stroudsburg.
Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg just before 1:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital.
While police were investigating, a large fight broke out along the 600 block of Main Street. Another man was found with a gunshot wound - he was also taken to the hospital.
There is no word yet on the condition of either of the victims.
Stroud Area Regional Police ask anyone with information about either incident to contact them at 570-421-6800 Ext:1025 or by email at jsusinskas@sarpd.com.