Police: Deacon sexually assaulted teen in Monroe County

He was taken into custody on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A deacon is behind bars in Monroe County on child sex charges.

State Troopers say Jeronimo Maisonet, 45, assaulted a 14-year-old while he was a deacon at the Church of God Holy Ground in Middle Smithfield Township, near Marshalls Creek.

The alleged abuse, which police believe started back in 2018, included groping and sexual comments.

Anyone with information or other potential victims is asked to contact State Police in Stroudsburg.

He is locked up tonight in Monroe County.