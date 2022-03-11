Poconos woman helps orphans in Ukraine

Since the invasion, Sandie Flannery of Chestnuthill Township has been working to help numerous orphanages evacuate children.

EFFORT, Pa. — Dozens of photos sit on top of Sandie Flannery's kitchen table in Chestnuthill Township.

They show the faces of more than a hundred special needs children and adults she's worked with over the years in orphanages in Ukraine.

Now, she's keeping them all close to her heart as the war there continues.

"I feel so sad. I wanna know why you know, why people are allowed to suffer like this," said Sandie Flannery, from Orphan Outreach Ministry.

Flannery works with the Brodheadsville-based Orphan Outreach Ministry inside Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church.

The ministry provides necessary supplies to orphanages.

Since the invasion, Flannery's been working to help numerous orphanages evacuate children.

"One orphanage in Zolochiv, where we've been supporting right now they're so close to Poland they're fine," Flannery said. "They're fine and we've told them that we've made plans that you know somehow we'll get them out but there is no need for them to get out right now because they're perfectly safe. The priority is getting the ones that are in the direct conflict out."

She's now collecting over-the-counter medicines and supplies to not only help the children she serves but all those suffering in Ukraine.

"Things like Tylenol, aspirin, antibiotic cream, lotions, bandaids, anything," Flannery said.

"As long as God continues to give me the strengths, and I have the connections and the people contacting me. I will do whatever it is that I can do," said Flannery.

If you would like to donate you can drop off donations at Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Brodheadsville.