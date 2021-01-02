Dealing with heavy snow in the Poconos

The roads in Monroe County are covered and it's been a slow go for those who had to leave their homes.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Old Man Winter didn't stop Brian Kelly from Mount Pocono from going to work. His car is stuck in a parking lot, so he used his two feet to get there on time.

"Yeah, you get used to it after a while. Today i have to walk to work, unfortunately. I can't get my car out of our parking lot. I am walking to work. it's not that far of a walk."

Some parts of northeastern Pennsylvania could see more than a foot of snow once things settle down.

"It's expected it's January or February, whatever it is. The roads should be cleaner though. They come at night when there is no snow. They come by my street, plow it but there's no snow. Now there's a little extra snow and I don't see them. They don't come when the snow is on the ground; they come when there's no snow," Damian Piemontese said.

People we spoke with say it's Pennsylvania, it's February, and this kind of weather is expected. But getting around in it never gets easier