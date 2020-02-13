Heart-shaped food offerings a big hit in the Poconos

What would Valentine's Day be without heart-shaped food? Two very different businesses in the Poconos are providing customers with such offerings.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — If you have a person in your life who is a cut above the rest, why not treat them to a heart-shaped steak this Valentine's Day.

"Yeah, I think it's great. I think it's great. We get one every year and we look forward to it," said Pat Miller, East Stroudsburg.

The rib-eyes have been a big seller at Gary's Meat Market near Stroudsburg for the past several Valentine's Days.

Gary Oney is the man carving out hearts.

"Oh, I just cut through it partially on one side and butterfly it. I create the heart at the top," said Gary Oney, Gary's Meat Market owner.

If heart-shaped steaks aren't your thing, no problem. At Kasa's Pizza, there are heart-shaped pies.

"About 30 years ago, a customer came in and said something as a joke and we decided to try it and it worked. Then we did it for people who asked. Five years ago, we decided to take it to the next level and advertise it," said David Buchter, Kasa's Pizza owner.

Dave Buchter is the owner of Kasa's Pizza in Paradise Township. He says the heart-shaped pizzas are a big-time business booster.

Buchter says he can use extra customers this time of year. Especially since business has been slow due to an ongoing tunnel reconstruction project on Route 191 near Mount Pocono.

"This ramp-up of business for this weekend is huge considering everything that is going on, on our roads," said Buchter.

Heart-shaped rib-eyes at Gary's Meat Market will run you $12.99 per pound. Gary says there will be plenty to last through the weekend.