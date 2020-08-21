Poconos, the best spot for foliage?

The Poconos sits in the top ten for best places to see the leaves change, but they are aiming for higher!

Where is the best spot in the country for fall foliage?

Some people believe it's in the Poconos.

The Poconos is once again in the running to be included in USA Today's 10 Best Fall Foliage Destinations in the nation.

It's an online contest and you can cast your vote.

The Poconos has made the top five each of the last five years.

Folks want their area to be on that list again!

"We're currently in the top 10 now. We'd love to be in the top 5. It's a great way to get recognition for the entire area, all the things that are going on. And it's one thing that's fun to share on social media, get your friends to do it, it's easy to vote," said Brian Bossuyt of Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.

Voting in the online contest for the best fall foliage spots in the nation closes on Monday.

So you have the weekend to vote.