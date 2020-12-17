Poconos spared from heaviest snowfall

Plenty of people were clearing roads and sidewalks after about a foot of snow fell on Wednesday into Thursday.

The great dig out of 2020 is underway in many parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Here in Monroe County, plenty of people clearing roads and sidewalks after about a foot of snow fell.

"It's much easier than the big heavy wet snows that we've had in the past, so I'm happy with it. We'll have a white Christmas, the kids will be fine with it so," said Bill Reaser of Reeders.

George Halas owns Pocono Bike Company on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

He and his workers were out clearing the front of the shop.

Halas knows how bad winter storms can get in these parts and thinks this area lucked out.

"So it was a little less than I expected, you know so I think we got lucky compared to some of the areas. Because initially they were saying up to 20 inches or above, and we definitely got less than that, so grateful for that," said George Halas of Pocono Bike Company.

Barry Lynch owns Newberry's Yard of Ale, he was out shoveling to clear the way for before lunch and dinner pick-ups.

"Last night at home, I did the driveway at 930, and I thought it would be the same again this morning. It was only about two and half, maybe three more inches, so it wasn't as bad as they anticipated, so we'll take that," said Lynch.

Other people tell Newswatch 16 spoke to along the way say they always prepare for the worst when it comes to winter storms.

Bill Reaser is just happy he doesn't live in Bradford County where more than two feet of snow was left to clean up.

"With all the horror stories that we heard about two, three, four feet of snow I'm very happy that we only got about a foot," said Reaser.