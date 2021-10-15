Pocono's Run for the Red Race officially ends

The marathon committee says the decision was not made lightly but members are thankful for the 14 successful years.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 14 years of races, and then two canceled races because of COVID the Pocono Mountains Run for the Red Marathon has officially come to an end.

"It was a pleasure to serve to the community by helping raise money for the Red Cross and to bring people into the community to run this race. It was a joy while it lasted," said Zack Booth, Race Director.

The 26.2 marathon that started in Mt. Pocono and ended in Stroudsburg raised money for the American Red Cross and became a favorite for runners over the years.

It was a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Darleen Mostellar ran the race all 14 years and is emotional to see the Run for the Red come to an end.

She says some of the greatest moments of her life happened during those races and being able to train on the course gave her the home-field advantage.

"We just got so fit and the course was so great for us that we would, at least myself and two other people off the top of my head qualified for Boston on that course and we never even knew we wanted to do the Boston Marathon. It made us better, it made dreams come true that we didn't even know we had," said Mostellar.

The committee says the race was getting more expensive each year to hold, and road closures and ongoing roadwork affected the course.

"So really the effort and the expense of holding the race was cutting more and more into the benefit of the race," said Booth.

It may have been considered a small-town race but it was actually the biggest fundraising event for the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

"The race is gone but there's still ways to help the Red Cross. You can still volunteer. You can still give blood. The Red Cross always needs volunteers. It's one of the best charities there is out there serving your community," said Booth.

The marathon committee says the decision was not made lightly but members are thankful for the 14 successful years.