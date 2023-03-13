Poconos preps for wintry weather

Workers at Steele's Ace Hardware say they are fully stocked for whatever mother nature might bring.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — This past winter has been different for many people living in Monroe County compared to years past.

"Well, if I was a skier, I would be greatly disappointed because this was one of the best winters that we could have as far as a person that doesn't ski. The only way I ski is in my car," said Norman Palmer, Poconos.

The lack of snow has impacted stores like Steele's Ace Hardware in Tannersville which typically sees big crowds when winter advisories are in effect.

"I think right now it's kind of late in the game, so a lot of customers are just trying to wait it out. Usually, if this happened previously in the season, we would be busy," said Devesh Ramdeo, Steele's Ace Hardware manager.

Despite the Stormtracker 16 team predicting four to eight inches of snow in the Poconos region, people like Palmer aren't too worried about it.

"All the inches that we're supposed to get, we haven't seen that this year. However, I know we've had a lot of snow here, just not this year. This year has been wonderful in terms of the lack of snow," said Palmer.

But it's not just snow that's a concern. Some areas have potential winds up to 50 mph, according to the Stormtracker 16 team.

PPL Electric says crews are on standby to respond to power outages that may occur.

"Well, one if power does go out, especially the elderly who rely on power for health reasons like oxygen. Or even just your family. So having a generator, having gas on hand, or propane heat. That's definitely things that you want to have on hand just in case the power does go out," said Devesh.

But customers and store employees agree they are ready for any forecast that hits them.

"I mean, if we get 12 inches or 16 inches or 18, I guess we still have everything you need to get yourselves out. I mean, I guess we'll figure it out tomorrow morning when we wake up," added Devesh.

To see the latest power outages near you, click here.