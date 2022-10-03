Poconos gas station offers gas at cost

The owner of J&N Service Center in Marshalls Creek is basically offering gas at cost to his customers.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — At $4.19 a gallon, you'd think there'd be a line out front of the gas pumps at the J&N Service center in Marshalls Creek. But only a few drivers, like Betty Monks, stopped in.

"It's very expensive. I don't feel we should be paying this much. It's terrible," said Monks.

While Monks doesn't like the price, to begin with, she is thankful it's one of the lowest around.

"I go to Wawa all the time, but you know it's much higher than this is," Monks said. "So you come to the cheapest place you can get it for."

Other drivers say this is the best option because gas prices down the street are at $4.45.

"Do I have a choice? You know, and this is the cheapest gas. OK, so, and they say the gas prices are going up. What are you going to do? There's no transportation, so you have to pay," said Valarie Bouei of Lehman Township.

John Somma is the owner of the service center. He is offering gas basically at cost to help his customers.

"After I pay for my electricity and the lights and everything, I'm probably losing money right now. But I'm here to help the people," said Somma.

At $4.19 a gallon, the owner says he's the lowest in the area. But he doesn't know how long he will be able to hold the price at the pump.

"The pinch is on the little guys helping, and the big guy won't care. I don't know how much longer I can do this," Somma said. "But I'm just trying to show the people that I do try to help the people, and the big guys don't care about the people."

The owner says the next load of gas that comes in will be higher, but how much he doesn't know, but he says he will still be the lowest in the area.