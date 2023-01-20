Poconos divided on Eagles-Giants playoff game

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Poconos is an area that's divided, especially when it comes to football.

"There's a lot of New Yorkers living up here, so that's everybody. Just when you think there might be a lot of Eagles fans, there's a lot of New Yorkers up here, so you know it's split," said Stan from East Stroudsburg.

This Saturday night's playoff matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants is sure to be an interesting one.

Eagles fans at Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg are ready to take home the win.

"New York has always been a challenge for the Eagles, and if they don't play better this time than they played the last time, they're going to be in trouble. I hope they do it. Like I said, I'm going to try and stay awake for it," said Ken from East Stroudsburg.

"My wife and I will be watching it at home. We've been Eagles fans our whole life. She's a former season ticket holder and it's going to be a horrible night if they lose," said Tony Mink of Stroud Township.

Just down the road from Rudy's Tavern sits Teddy's Tavern in Stroudsburg. There you'll find New Yorkers looking for a comeback after losing twice to the Eagles in the regular season.

"The Giants, because, you know, they are probably the underdog. Always root for the underdogs, that's why," said Ken.

"I don't have a team, but being a Rangers fan, I got to side with the Giants more than the Eagles, but yeah, we'll see what happens," said Joe Schraeder, Teddy's Tavern owner.

He says the playoff game is surely bringing out the old rivalry.

"We'll be ready for it. As far as our customers and stuff, we're kind of expecting it to be spilt, so it should be pretty interesting to watch how that plays out," said Schraeder.

"It's a friendly rivalry here," Mink said. "I don't know, in Philadelphia, it is a little dicier."

So will the Eagles beat the Giants three times in a row, or will the Giants come out on top? We'll have to wait until Saturday night to find out. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.